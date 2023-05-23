Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $666,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $282.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $309.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock worth $905,751 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation



Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

