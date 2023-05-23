Baldwin Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 75,831 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,476,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,417 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 578,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

BKR opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -690.91%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

