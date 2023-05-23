Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 348,499 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 11,874 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $536,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675 in the last 90 days. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

