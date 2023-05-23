Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

