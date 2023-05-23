Balancer (BAL) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Balancer (BAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $271.56 million and $3.51 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $5.48 or 0.00020100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,145,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,584,883 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

