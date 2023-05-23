Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $310.01 million and $4.17 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003954 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024454 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 214,223,674,416,564,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 214,236,706,193,653,856 with 152,438,975,072,580,576 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $3,698,699.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.