Avon Protection plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:AVON)

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Avon Protection Trading Down 11.1 %

Shares of Avon Protection stock opened at GBX 861.96 ($10.72) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 936.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,008.17. Avon Protection has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($15.55). The company has a market capitalization of £260.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,466.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVON shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.41) price target on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

