Aviva PLC Sells 2,523 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

PGR stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.63. The company had a trading volume of 336,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.