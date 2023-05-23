Aviva PLC Reduces Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,544 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for 1.9% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $388,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.15%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

