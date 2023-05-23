Aviva PLC Purchases 20,646 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Accenture worth $89,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Accenture by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.00. 247,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.50 and its 200-day moving average is $276.77. The company has a market cap of $183.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

