Aviva PLC Buys 100,320 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,320 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 0.5% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $105,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,950,000 after acquiring an additional 114,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 104,305 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,542. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

