Aviva PLC Acquires 115,363 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources comprises about 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Teck Resources worth $135,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TECK stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,599. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

