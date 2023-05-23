AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Rating Reiterated by 888

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AVB. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

AVB traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 327,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.53. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

