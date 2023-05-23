AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.68.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,003. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
