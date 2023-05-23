AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.68.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,003. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21,229.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 7,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

