Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.69 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $105.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.69 or 0.00054049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,656,867 coins and its circulating supply is 334,594,147 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

