Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Down 0.1%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €74.82 ($81.33) and last traded at €75.56 ($82.13). 84,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.60 ($82.17).

A number of research firms have commented on NDA. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($110.87) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €82.80 and its 200-day moving average is €84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

