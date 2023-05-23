Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 4039567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $640.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.57.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

