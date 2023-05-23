Assura’s (AGR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 65 ($0.81) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 61.50 ($0.76).

LON AGR traded down GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.38 ($0.63). The company had a trading volume of 18,549,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,519. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.89. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.03.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

