Associated Banc Corp Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

