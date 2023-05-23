Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,800 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned 0.11% of Schneider National worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 420.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

