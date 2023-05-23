Associated Banc Corp Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.