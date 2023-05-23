Associated Banc Corp Buys 4,413 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.99 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

