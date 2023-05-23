ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.0701 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $46.31 million and $4.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06951104 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,187,755.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

