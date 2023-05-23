Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $360,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Stock Performance

NYSE WAT traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.92. 23,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,985. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.01 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 149.31%. The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

