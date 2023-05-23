Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $237,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after buying an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 437.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 965,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 361,457 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Trading Up 2.7 %

LNC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 369,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,624. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

