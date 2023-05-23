Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $396,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. 137,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

