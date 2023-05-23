Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $342,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 111.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.91. 65,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

