Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $324,000 Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.1 %

In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UHS traded down $4.13 on Tuesday, hitting $131.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,343. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.