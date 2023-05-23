Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. Arkema has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.62.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $3.0335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

