argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) versus Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Critical Analysis

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -79.45% -35.36% -32.04% Fate Therapeutics -171.64% -45.62% -32.49%

Volatility and Risk

argenx has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $445.27 million 51.94 -$709.59 million ($9.29) -44.71 Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 5.69 -$281.72 million ($2.42) -2.30

This table compares argenx and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fate Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.3% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 1 17 0 2.94 Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

argenx currently has a consensus target price of $454.24, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.24, indicating a potential upside of 189.40%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than argenx.

Summary

argenx beats Fate Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. It evaluates efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. The company was founded by Hans J. W. de Haard, Torsten Dreier, and Tim van Hauwermeiren in 2008 and is headquartered in Breda, the Netherlands.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

