Argent Trust Co Sells 60 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Argent Trust Co cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,904,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,571,000 after purchasing an additional 114,857 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $199.10.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.08.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

