Argent Trust Co Purchases 7,865 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 164.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,354,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,367,000 after purchasing an additional 487,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,945,000 after purchasing an additional 374,098 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,938,000 after buying an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.