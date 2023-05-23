Argent Trust Co Has $2.96 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.