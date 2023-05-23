Argent Trust Co Acquires 9,528 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 23,905 shares during the period.

BATS:DIVB opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

