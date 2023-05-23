Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Mirati Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 22nd Century Group, Inc..

5/11/2023 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/10/2023 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $77.00.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 628,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,564. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.29. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,901.06% and a negative return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 910.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

