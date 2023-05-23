Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target at $50.75

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at $791,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.