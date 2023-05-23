Analysts Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Price Target at GBX 1,073.22

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,073.22 ($13.35).

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,240 ($15.42) to GBX 1,225 ($15.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.50) to GBX 960 ($11.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.17) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.95) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($19.28) to GBX 1,679 ($20.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 816.80 ($10.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 792.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 838.80. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,023.50 ($12.73).

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 837 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £39,799.35 ($49,501.68). 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

