Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $147.50

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $103.66 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200 day moving average is $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

