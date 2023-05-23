Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $5.00

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Geron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 76,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Geron by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth $15,416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geron by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,081,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 1,655,765 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GERN stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.