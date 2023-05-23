Analysts Set Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) PT at $5.00

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on GERN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Geron
Geron Stock Up 2.3 %
GERN stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.92. Geron has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 91.38% and a negative net margin of 30,349.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Geron
Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- monday.com Surges on Price and Volume after Blowout Results
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.