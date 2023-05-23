Analysts Set First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) PT at $14.40

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

NYSE FA opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $175.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Advantage will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 719,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after buying an additional 675,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,967,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,584,000 after buying an additional 581,576 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,003,000 after buying an additional 565,996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after buying an additional 483,600 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

