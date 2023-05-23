Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $16.50

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.44, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

