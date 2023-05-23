Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $21.84

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,256.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214. Company insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Asana Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.33. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. Asana had a negative net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 159.46%. The firm had revenue of $150.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

