Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.99 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.44 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

