Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 67,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.88.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile



Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

