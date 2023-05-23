Adrienne Gemperle Sells 6,112 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,228. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.84.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,688,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,157,000 after buying an additional 90,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,352,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Sweetgreen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

