Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,228 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $372.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

