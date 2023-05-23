ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,943 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.65% of ACI Worldwide worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,974,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,142 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,641,000 after acquiring an additional 530,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

ACIW traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 105,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.11.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $451.81 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

