Abeille Asset Management SA Sells 45,197 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Abeille Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,197 shares during the quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,068,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 906,859 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 117,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 63,968 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,970,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 101,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

