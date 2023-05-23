AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,046,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,756,554 shares.The stock last traded at $7.18 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of -0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after buying an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 460,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

