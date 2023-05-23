ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Acquired by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ABB by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

ABB stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 6,388,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,681. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

